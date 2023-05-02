NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,981.60 or 1.00102978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

