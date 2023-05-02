nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

