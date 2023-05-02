Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,223.68 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $11,223.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 377,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.