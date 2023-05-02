Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,223.68 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $11,223.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 377,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.