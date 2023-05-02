Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NU were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NU by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,434,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

