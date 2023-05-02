Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

