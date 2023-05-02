NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for about 0.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 1,616,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,256. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

