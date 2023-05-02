Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.53. 364,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.61.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

