Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,142 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.03. 770,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,855. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

