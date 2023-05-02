Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $833,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 349,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,498. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

