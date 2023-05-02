Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 928,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $292.52. 579,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

