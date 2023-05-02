Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 8,010,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,203,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

