Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,575,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,920,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after buying an additional 2,326,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

