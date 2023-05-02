Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,885 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 91,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,341. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

