Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.91. 862,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

