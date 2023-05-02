NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 171612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

