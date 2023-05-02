Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC opened at $462.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.