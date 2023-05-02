Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David W. Karp Acquires 500 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $18,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,610.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.