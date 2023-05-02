Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Buys $43,680.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 77,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.