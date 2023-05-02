Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Buys $43,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 77,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.