Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.09. 330,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,524. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.