Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,016 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Boeing comprises about 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.73. 2,485,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,683. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.