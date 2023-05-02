Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

