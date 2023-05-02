Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NOMD opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.