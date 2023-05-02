Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 9134075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.
Nokia Oyj Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.
