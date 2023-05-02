NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. NN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. NN has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 61,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,644,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 639,211 shares of company stock worth $664,508. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NN by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

