Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.86. Nikola shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2,770,446 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nikola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

