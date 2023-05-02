NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.