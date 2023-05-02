NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8425 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,810,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

