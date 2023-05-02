New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 5.7% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.84. 149,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 189,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

New Found Gold Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $850.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 39.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 462,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

