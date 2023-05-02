New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 5.7% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.84. 149,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 189,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
New Found Gold Stock Up 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $850.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGC)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.