Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $159.33 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,691.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00308060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00533419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00416174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,138,684,009 coins and its circulating supply is 40,580,427,480 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.