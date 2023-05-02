NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 224,056 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRDS stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.59.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

