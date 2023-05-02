Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.22

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 287809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $715.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

