Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.22

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 287809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $715.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.