Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,258.41 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $60,258.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003539 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,032,035 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

