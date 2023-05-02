NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 380

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s previous close.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.86 ($4.28).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:NWG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260.50 ($3.25). 26,846,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,421,314. The stock has a market cap of £24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 744.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.18. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Also, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.