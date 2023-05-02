Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 30,227 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,227 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,975. The company has a market capitalization of $306.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.