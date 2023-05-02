Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,040 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,291,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,407,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $697.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

