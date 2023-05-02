Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

