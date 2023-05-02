Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 3,064 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.84. 315,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

