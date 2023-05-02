Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.99 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.68. The company had a trading volume of 952,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.04 and its 200-day moving average is $505.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

