Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.30. 9,046,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

