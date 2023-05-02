Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 416.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 5.7 %

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $14.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.75. 1,248,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.