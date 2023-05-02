Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

