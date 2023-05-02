Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 476 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. 9,210,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

