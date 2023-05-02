Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,920 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,847. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

