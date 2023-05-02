National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 398,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
