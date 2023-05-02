National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 398,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

