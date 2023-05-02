National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.75

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 37838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.