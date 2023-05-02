National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.75

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 37838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

