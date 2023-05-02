National Bankshares Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

