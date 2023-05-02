Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MICLF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30. Mycronic AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

