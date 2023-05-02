My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 16,661 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

