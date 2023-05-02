My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $346.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average of $306.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

