Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.56. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

